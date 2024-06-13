Scores of residents of Christian Village in the Okaikwei North constituency defied early rains on Thursday to show their displeasure over the deplorable bridge in the area.

The residents say they are fed up with government’s empty promises of fixing the bridge, which poses a danger to their lives.

To drum home their concerns, the residents blocked the Christian Village cemetery road which connects the community to Achimota and other areas.

The blockage led to heavy traffic as commuters were stranded.

ALSO READ: