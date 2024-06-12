A patient believed to be in their late 60s with P.O.P on her legs have been dumped in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi.

The action, according to reports, was done by an alleged hospital ambulance from Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital in the Central Region.

A source with the Police Service said the victim was on admission and receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma Hospital after being involved in an accident.

But the hospital discharged the patient and allegedly dumped her in a bush after failing to identify her family members.

In an interview with Adom News, some residents of Gomoa Ojobi said they saw the ambulance driver removing the 60-year-old patient in a wheel chair and dumping her in the bush.

Some expressed shock at the actions of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Gomoa Ojobi Community Chairman, Apostle Robert Afraku, called on the authorities and Gomoa East Social Welfare to come for the patient to save her life.

Meanwhile, the management of the facility failed to speak on the matter.

