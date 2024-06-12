Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as Napo, has expressed his delight at the massive crowds that welcomed New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia during his recent visit to the Ashanti Region, a stronghold for the NPP.

Napo, who is rumoured to be a strong contender for the Vice President’s running mate in the 2024 elections, stressed the significant contribution of the region to the NPP’s electoral success.

In a post on his X handle on June 11, 2024, he stated, “Asanteman is NPP! and NPP is Asanteman! Incredible welcome for our flagbearer and leader, His Excellency, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.” His post, accompanied by photos of Bawumia’s visit, added, “It is indeed Possible! Momentum is on our side!”

Napo’s colleague, Kennedy Agyapong, the NPP MP for Assin Central, was a focal point during Bawumia’s campaign rounds on Tuesday.

Mr. Agyapong’s involvement in the campaign is viewed as a significant boost for Bawumia, whom Agyapong challenged for the NPP flagbearership slot last year.

Also present at the event were Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi; NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim; Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; and Vice President Bawumia himself.

