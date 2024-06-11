The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin says the Electoral Commission (EC) has improved compared to its performance in 2016

According to him, the EC is not perfect and faces its own challenges, the registration process conducted this year was better than that of 2016.

Mr Afenyo-Markin noted that in 2016, the EC limited registration to its offices only, but this year, under the current government, additional offices were opened.

Referencing former President John Mahama’s words from 2016, Mr Afenyo-Markin encouraged Ghanaians not to criticise the EC but to have faith in them.

“So this exercise was far better than what we experienced in 2016. But perhaps Mr Speaker, let me rely on the veritable words of his Excellency John Dramani Mahama, when he 2016, he encouraged Ghanaians.”

“Let’s not overly criticize the electoral commission. Let’s have faith on our electoral commission. Relying on these veritable words, I shall encourage all of us as Ghanaians to have faith.

In addition, he called on all citizens to protect and sustain the peace and harmony fostered by democracy.

“We are all beneficiaries of democratic governance and it is incumbent upon us to ensure its sustenance and continuity and this can only be achieved by engendering the trust and confidence of the populace in the process.

Democracy has brought so much benefits to this country and that I expect that every well-meaning Ghanaian citizen will strive to protect and ensure that the peace and harmony we enjoy today is sustained for tomorrow,” he said.

