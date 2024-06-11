Former Ghana coach, James Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan continues to dominate Group B in the 2026 African FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Sudan secured an impressive 3-0 victory over South Sudan in Juba, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the qualifiers.

With three wins and one draw, Sudan tops the group with ten points.

This puts them two points ahead of Senegal, who is in second place with eight points.

This achievement is remarkable given the absence of a competitive league in Sudan due to the ongoing conflict in the country.

Despite not being able to play their home games in Sudan because of the war, the Falcons of Jediane continue to find ways to secure victories.

In Tuesday’s match, Sudan took the lead in the third minute of first-half added time with a goal from Waliedin Khidir, assisted by Abdelrazig Omer. Yasi Mozamil doubled the lead six minutes after the break, and star player Mohamed Abdelrahman sealed the win with a goal in the 78th minute.

DR Congo is third with 7 points, trailing Senegal by one point after four games.

Kwesi Appiah’s team will continue their quest for a World Cup spot against the Teranga Lions on March 17, 2025, in a home match.