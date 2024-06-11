A former Deputy Defense Minister, Major Derrick Oduro Rtd has chided Parliamentary candidate (PC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Amenfi East Constituency, Ernest Frimpong, for allegedly supporting illegal mining.

This comes after he [Frimpong] was captured on video allegedly encouraging miners to attack police and military personnel who will prevent them from doing their work.

Major Oduro in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday stressed that, leaders should promote peace, not division particularly in matters concerning national security and law enforcement.

He expressed dismay at Mr. Frimpong’s alleged statements, stating that such actions only incites the people against security forces.

Major Oduro said as a parliamentary candidate should prioritize discussing policies and visions for the constituency, rather than such explosive remarks that could disrupt public order.

He therefore called on Mr. Frimpong to render an unqualified apology for the infamous comment to peace to prevail.

