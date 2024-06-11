The African University College of Communications (AUCC), in collaboration with the HBCU Africa Education Coalition (HAEC), USA, will host a research conference and student project poster presentation at Discovery House, AUCC, Adabraka,on June 13, 2024.

This will be the second in what has become an annual event that provides the platform for AUCC students and faculty and their HAEC counterparts to engage in academic exchanges.

Themed “Practicalizing Academics to Address 21st Century Challenges, Ghana,” this one-day event will bring over 100 students and faculty members from 13 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the United States of America to interact with their counterparts at AUCC as part of the academic exchange partnership agreement.

The conference will commence at 9:00 am and will include research project poster presentations and panel discussions by graduating students from AUCC and HAEC.

This event will provide a unique platform for students, faculty, researchers, and industry professionals to network, discuss, and share research on Africa and the diaspora. The overarching goal of this collaboration is to establish a lasting academic partnership between AUCC and HAEC.

“This is a great opportunity for our students and their American peers to present their creative projects to the world and for the business community to identify and network with bright young talents who have the potential to contribute to solving industry, community, society and global challenges,” Prof. Abeku Blankson, the AUCC President, said.

