The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has described as needless, the arrest and detention of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Awutu Senya East Parliamentary candidate, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

According to him, the Police should have processed Naa Koryoo for court immediately if they had any evidence against her.

Naa Koryoo was held at the Cantonments Police Station on Friday, June 7, after being summoned, a move that sparked outrage among NDC supporters who later gathered at the premises demanding her release.

Reacting to the development on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, the former Tema East Member of Parliament (MP) said the tension caused by the NDC was unnecessary.

He stated that, the NDC should have allowed due process to work.

Mr Titus-Glover claimed a Policeman was injured as the NDC supporters pelted stones and vandalised some state properties.

He stated that, the NDC should be surcharged if the information he obtained was indeed true.

