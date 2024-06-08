The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, has been released following several hours of detention at the Police CID Headquarters.

Naa Koryoo was held at the Cantonments Police Station on Friday, June 7, after being summoned, a move that sparked outrage among NDC supporters who later gathered at the premises demanding her release.

Former President John Dramani Mahama criticized her detention, warning that it could escalate political tensions.

In a statement advocating for Naa Koryoo’s release, Mahama stressed the importance of justice in maintaining peace and stability within the nation.

The National Communications Officer for the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, also criticized the leadership of the Ghana Police Service for Naa Koryoo’s arrest, alleging that it was influenced by personnel affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Sammy Gyamfi confirmed her release to Myjoyonline, although it remains unclear what transpired during her detention and whether she has been charged by the Police.

