Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has reiterated the need for enhanced cordial relations among Ghanaian ethnic groups.

According to Dr Prempeh this forms the foundation for progress and development in the country.

Dr Prempeh made these assertions when he called on the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II at his residence in Accra.

He made allusions to the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and histories that make up the nation, Ghana. “Our strength lies in our unity, and our progress is rooted in the cordiality and peaceful coexistence among our diverse ethnic groups” he said.

The Minister recollected to His Royal Majesty, the extremely affectionate relations that have existed between Asantes and Gas as buttressed, for instance by the archival document of the programme line-up on 25th July 1946 of a durbar “in honour of the then Asantehene, my grandfather, Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II at the Old Polo Ground, Accra. Incidentally, the current Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is also scheduled to visit the Ga Mantse on Sunday, 9th June, 2024 in reciprocation of a similar gesture by the Ga Mantse”he added.

The Manhyia South lawmaker continued “The UP tradition, front-runner for the present day New Patriotic Party was not the endeavour of a single ethnic group, but a collective effort of Ghanaians from various backgrounds and so we are always reminded of the foundational principles of inclusivity and unity”

On his part, Ga Mantse expressed satisfaction seeing the Energy Minister, also recounting the cordial relations that have existed between himself and the Asantehene which also pre-dates the two of them to the time of their forebears.

“ I believe that, we must guard the peace we have in our country jealously because it is in that co-existence that we can have development. I am always inclined to people who are not divisive and so I am happy to see you” he said.

He continued “On Sunday, I look forward to receiving my brother, Otumfuo and I believe it will be in furtherance of the close bond of affection and the great historical ties”

It would be recalled that the Energy Minister had earlier called on the Awoamefia of Anlo land, Torgbui Siri and the Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso, all aimed at ensuring the consolidation of the ties between the political class and traditional authority.