The Awutu Senya East National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor has said she is yet to know the reason for her detention last Friday.

Naa Koryoo was held at the Cantonments Police Station on Friday, June 7, after being summoned, a move that sparked outrage among NDC supporters who later gathered at the premises to demand her release.

The Police in a statement later explained she has been cautioned on the offence of transfer of firearms without authority. The docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General for advice.

But speaking in an interview, Naa Koryoo said she has not been given any reason for arrest except for the misspelling of her name on a receipt issues.

“I was invited by the CID headquarters on Friday around 9 am and when I got there my statement was taken together with my security guard and my driver. We sat there, no one was saying anything to us until 6 pm when we were whisked into the car and straight to the Cantonment Police Station. They put us behind bars.

“No reason. As of now, I am still yet to know the reason for the arrest. But later in the day, I heard that there were some discrepancies in the spelling of my name. I heard there was an omission of one letter from the policeman who issued a renewal receipt for the license of my gun,” she stated in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

She added, “But on all the documents that I have my name is correct. So now I am being blamed for the fault of a police officer who mistakenly did not spell my name correctly.”

