The Awutu Senya East National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor has dismissed reports of her arrest following the chaos that broke out during the voter transfer exercise in Kasoa on Sunday.

The Police in a statement on Sunday, June 2 2024 said that three persons, including Naa Koryoo were arrested at Ofaakor, near Kasoa in the Central Region for possession of a firearm without lawful authority.

The others, Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah onboard a Honda CRV saloon car with registration number GX-2044-19 were arrested around the EC Office.

One pump-action gun with four rounds of ammunition were retrieved from the vehicle.

But Naa Koryoo has revealed it was her driver and security guard who were arrested while she was invited because the licensed gun was in her car.

“I have never been arrested. Yes, I was invited to the police station. I was not arrested. I was there because I had to go there. My driver was arrested, and my security guard was arrested because a licensed gun was found in my car. It was far away from the registration centre,” he stated on Accra-based Citi FM.

ALSO READ: