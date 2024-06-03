The Awutu Senya East National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor has been released on bail following her arrest on Sunday.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Anita Obo Amissah confirmed this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Monday.

Naa Koryoo together with two others; Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah were arrested over the alleged possession of firearm without lawful authority.

The trio were onboard a Honda CRV car with registration number GX-2044-19 and arrested around the EC Office at Ofaakor.

One pump-action gun with four rounds of ammunition according to the Police was retrieved from the vehicle.

Giving details on the circumstances leading to the arrest, Madam Amissah said it was at the insistence of a motor rider, who the police wanted to search.

“The Police had mounted a barrier and wanted to search the motor rider but he insisted they search the car Naa Koryoo was in on suspicion that they were hiding something and the ammunitions were uncovered.

“They were taken into custody and Naa Koryoo was granted bail in the evening,” the MCE said.

The MCE who further raised concerns on the bad name and publicity associated with Kasoa charged the Police not to relent in its quest to ensure law and order.

ALSO READ: