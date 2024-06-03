In a bold stride towards shaping the future of technology in Africa, Floydee Infotech is set to make its mark at Gitex Africa Morocco 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com) event live from 29 to 31 May. As a distinguished player in custom software development and cybersecurity, Floydee Infotech brings to the vibrant African market its unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions.

We specialize in Software Development, IT Security Services, Data Engineering, and Big Data Analytics. To simplify business and industry-specific requirements, we offer our products and services through two main programs:

[I] Technology Partner Program, and

[II] Minimum Viable Product (MVP) Development Partner Program.

Boasting two dedicated&specialized wings for Product Development and Custom Service, Floydee Infotech has already left its footprint across 7 countries with 42+ live projects, underscoring its commitment to global excellence. At the heart of Floydee Infotech’s mission is the dedication to cater to the diverse needs of various industries. From Healthcare to Marine, Automobile to Cybersecurity, Floydee Infotech offers custom solutions and products to meet the unique demands of each sector.

What sets Floydee Infotech apart is its ability to customize solutions and products, serving as a trusted technology partner for startups and tech innovators. As a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Floydee Infotech combines industry expertise with a customer-centric approach to deliver unparalleled value to its global clientele. Our CEO&Co-Founder, Subho Chakraborty’s message, “Spend time in understanding a problem before trying to solve it” resonates the company’s ethos that revolves around innovation, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in every aspect of its offering.

Floydee Infotech is a trusted technology partner for your business, specializing in product discovery, development, and maintenance of software products for startups and enterprises.

We have a dedicated team of cybersecurity experts delivers top-tier services and products tailored to your needs.

Additionally, for startups, Floydee offers a program to educate and assist in building MVPs, ensuring faster time to market at an affordable cost.

As Africa embraces digital transformation and seeks innovative solutions to propel its economy forward, Floydee Infotech emerges as a strategic ally. The current technology requirements of the African market align seamlessly with Floydee Infotech’s offerings, presenting a unique opportunity for synergy and collaboration.

Through its participation in Gitex Africa Morocco 2024, Floydee Infotech aims to foster partnerships, engage with industry leaders, and showcase its unique solutions are optimized to the evolving needs of the African market. To learn more about Floydee Infotech and its transformative solutions, visit www.Floydee.com or write to admin@floydee.com and discover how your business can thrive in the digital age.

#gitexafrica #gitex #africa #healthtech #floydeeinfotech #floydee #GITEXAFRICA #GITEXGLOBAL #Africa #AfricaTech #StartupAfrica #Marrakech #Morocco #Startups #Technology #TechEvent #GITEXAFRICA2024 #FutureOfAfrica #Opportunity #Knowledge



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

Floydee Infotech Media Contact:

Mr. Subho Chakraborty

admin@floydee.com

+91 86973 76154

www.Floydee.com

admin@floydee.com

+91 8897376154

About Floydee Infotech:

Floydee Infotech, headquartered in Kolkata, India, is a trusted global software development&cyber security solution company. It has successfully delivered a comprehensive range of software development and cybersecurity services and products to clients in over 7 countries, catering to businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500 enterprises. Our mature methodologies and cost-effective delivery model enable us to manage software projects of any scale and complexity efficiently.