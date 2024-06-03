Patients at the Nsawam Government Hospital are in a dire situation following a heavy downpour in the area.

The rain water leakages are having a toll on the health facility. Gaping holes in the slowly rotting ceiling is effective delivery of services at the ward.

The situation has forced hospital authorities to move patients, which is not a good sight to behold.

Videos in circulation captured the distressed patients on their sick beds looking on helplessly while medical officers tried to shield them from the deluge.

This incident has cast a harsh light on the deteriorating infrastructure of the Nsawam Government Hospital.

Calls have been made for the immediate repairs and improvements of the hospital, as the safety and well-being of patients should always be paramount.