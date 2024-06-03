Three vehicles have been badly damaged after trees fell on them at Darkuman in Accra following hours of heavy rainfall.

The vehicles involved included two commercial cars that were in motion and one private car that was parked.

The drivers of the moving commercial vehicles managed to escape to safety, although their vehicles were damaged.

The parked car, a Toyota with the registration number GN 1262-10, was directly hit and left mangled by the fallen tree.

No casualties were reported after the incident.

However, the parked vehicle suffered significant damage due to the impact of the tree.

Eyewitnesses called for the relevant authorities to inspect and manage the trees in the area, particularly those with weak or exposed roots, to prevent similar incidents in the future.

