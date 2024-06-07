The District Grand Master of the District Grand Lodge of Ghana, Right Worshipful Isaac Owulaku Hood, has addressed some misconceptions associated with Freemasonry.

According to him, “Freemasonry is not a secret society, it is a society with secrets, just like any other association.”

Speaking on the JoyFM Super Morning Show, he explained that keeping secrets is a common organizational practice.

“I believe when the management of Joy FM is meeting, not all staff members are allowed to attend. Likewise, when Freemasons meet, if you are not a member, you cannot attend. So that is why people keep referring to it as a secret society.”

His clarification comes ahead of the society’s upcoming 2024 Festival of Institutional Lodges. The Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, at the Ridge Masonic Hall in Cape Coast.

This year’s festival pays tribute to the first Black African headmaster of Mfantsipim School, Dr. Francis Lodowic Bartels (OBE).

The theme, “Freemasonry and Religion: Dispelling the Myths, Distilling the Truth,” promises insightful discussions and enlightening lectures.

Right Worshipful Hood emphasised that Freemasonry will open its doors to the public to celebrate the occasion.

“On occasions like the 2024 Festival of Institutional Lodges, we open our doors to the public as we’ve done previously. So we want the public to come in, we want them to be there and see what we do for them to appreciate what Freemasonry is all about, particularly with the charity projects we do,” he said.

