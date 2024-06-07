The wife of actor and musician, Lil Win broke down in tears as she offered a heartfelt prayer for her husband, who is facing jail.

This was after an accident he was involved in resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

The actor has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm. He has since been granted a GH¢50,000 bail.

With deep emotion, Maame Serwaa prayed for divine protection and support for Lil Win’s wellbeing.

She asked God to protect her husband from any harm and give him long life to fulfill all his heart desires.

Maame Serwaa revealed that, has been a blessing to his family and continuous to play a pivotal role in their lives.

She is confident the trial he is currently facing will pass in the shortest possible time and their life will soon be filled with the happiness it deserves.

