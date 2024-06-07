President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that African countries risk experiencing excess heatwaves if care is not taken.

Hence, the decision to grow more trees to mitigate the ripple effects of extreme weather and climate change.

He explained that, some 42 million trees have been planted so far, with at least 80% of them surviving.

President Akufo-Addo made these remarks at the commemoration of this year’s Green Ghana tree planting initiative, which aims to plant 10 million trees across the country.

He called on everyone to make it a duty to plant a tree and nurture it to maturity.

President Akufo-Addo also called on the private sector to financially support the Green Ghana project, aiming to lessen the burden on the public purse.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to help revamp our forests by planting trees and nurturing them to maturity.

He stated that, the survival rate keeps increasing, and this year will also see growth. According to him, some 1000 trees will be planted in Burma Camp today.

The Minister also added that Ghana is among the few nations that have recorded an increase in forest cover and is poised to do more.

The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, called on all army officers to plant trees, stating that it’s a national security issue.

He lauded the Green Ghana project.

