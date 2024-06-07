More than 2000 people living in Gomoa Adawukwa, Mampong, Effutu Atekyedo and Ekuroful in the Central Region have been displaced by the flooding waters of the Ayensu River.

The flooding of the river was because of the diversion of the river by a contractor working on the expansion of the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

More than 200 houses have been submerged with three of them completely collapsed, and acres of farmlands also destroyed.

An officer of the Effutu National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Isaac Ephraim Okine told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the situation was dire.

The organisation, he assured, would do everything humanly possible to assist the displaced people, many of which were now putting up with relatives and friends.

During a visit to the area, the Gomoa Police Service was seen working tirelessly, directing traffic from Accra to Cape Coast and vice versa to prevent any mishap.

Mr Okine empathised with the affected persons, saying data on them had been forwarded to the appropriate quarters for further action.

Later, in an interaction with some of the victims at Adawukwa, they revealed that the water levels rose on Wednesday, June 5, and sensing danger, the Community leaders sent a delegation to the Gomoa East District Assembly to inform them about the issue only for the water to overflow unto the highway and the affected communities by evening.

They appealed to the Government and Non-governmental Organisations to go to their aid.