Some moments of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign tour in the Greater Accra region on Wednesday, experienced darkness following power cuts.

The Vice President was interacting with teeming young Ghanaians as part of his Youth Connect series at the GNAT Hall when the light went off.

Lights, microphones, and speakers were all cut off, plunging the venue into darkness.

In a video shared on X by Accra-based GHOne TV, Dr Bawumia was announcing the issuance of Ghana Cards to students on their campuses.

The unstable nature of the power supply over the past few months has been a matter of concern for many Ghanaians.

Some celebrities, including actress Yvonne Nelson, have scheduled a demonstration for Saturday, June 8 against the situation, which has left residents and businesses in a terrible predicament.”

This was on the back of a demonstration on April 18, 2024, by a group calling itself ‘Youth for Asanteman’ in Kumasi to demand a load-shedding timetable amid recent unannounced power cuts.

The protest was staged after President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant aimed at improving access to power.

Watch the video below: