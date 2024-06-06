A Police officer from the Tema Community 1 Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has been commended for his bravery after arresting a hit-and-run driver following a hot pursuit.

The officer, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, demonstrated exceptional dedication and risked his safety to bring the reckless driver to justice.

The incident occurred when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, and the driver attempted to flee the scene.

Witnesses reported that, the officer quickly sprang into action, chasing the driver through the busy streets of Tema Community 1.

Despite the danger involved, he managed to apprehend the driver.

After the arrest, the officer prioritized the welfare of the injured pedestrian, ensuring they were promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The officer’s actions have been widely praised by the public, with many hailing him as a hero for his swift response and commitment to justice.