Some moments of the Supreme Court’s proceedings on Wednesday, May 22 experienced darkness following power cuts.

In about 17 minutes, the lights had gone off twice when a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court was dealing with some constitutional cases.

Between 11:12 am and 11:29, there were two separate lights out.

The first happened when the panel chaired by Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie was considering a constitutional case titled “Dr. Prince Obiri Korang vs the Attorney General.’

One of the panel members remarked, “Akosombo has visited us.”

The Lights were briefly restored in about five minutes when the same panel was considering another case titled “Christian Lebrecht Malm vs Attorney General.”

But, the lights again went off around 11:25 am.

The last case at the Supreme Court, which was dealt with by a panel of five with Justice Baffoe-Bonnie as the president, was dealt with in total darkness.

It was, however, gathered that the Supreme Court had been in darkness all morning but was rather on standby generator during the proceedings.

The last case of the Supreme Court’s sitting was titled Nana Fosuhene via Nana Ampong Kyei Baffour II.

As of the time of filing this report at 12:12 pm, the lights have been restored.

