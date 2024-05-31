The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced its commitment to improving and maintaining a strong power distribution network to minimize the impact of severe weather conditions on its operations.

The company explained that “transient tripping,” which refers to temporary interruptions on feeders, are typically automatically restored once weather conditions improve.

In a statement issued on May 31, ECG clarified that, permanent faults on its feeders might require manual intervention by engineers, leading to longer restoration times.

“The outages that are caused by transient tripping (temporary interruptions) on our feeders are remotely restored soon after the rainstorm. However, permanent faults on our feeders will have to be rectified and may take a while to be restored by our engineers,” the statement said.

The statement also advised that any instances of local outages, or fallen or sagging conductors, should be reported to the ECG Call Centre at 030-2611611, the nearest ECG office, or via ECG’s social media handles on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram for prompt action.

ECG further cautioned the public to be careful during the rainy season and to avoid approaching sagging or fallen electrical conductors, as they are hazardous.

Read the full statement below:

