The Krachiwura, Nana Mprah Besemuna, has appealed to the Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to establish a Technical University in Kete-Krachi.

The traditional leader made the plea during Dr. Bawumia’s tour to the Oti region.

Nana Mprah Besemuna stressed the need to have a Technical University to provide quality technical education and training to the youth in the area.

He said such an institution would not only help in addressing the high levels of unemployment in the area but also contribute to the overall development of the region.

The Krachiwura also pointed out that, the Technical University would attract more students to the area, thereby boosting the local economy and creating more opportunities for the residents.

He urged the government to consider his appeal and take the necessary steps to make this vision a reality.

Dr. Bawumia, in response to the Krachiwura’s appeal, assured him that the government would seriously consider the proposal and work towards fulfilling the request.

He acknowledged the importance of technical education in the country and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing quality education to all Ghanaians.

