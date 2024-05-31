Defender Alexander Djiku might miss the Black Stars upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month due to an injury.

Djiku, who is included in Ghana’s squad for matches against Mali and the Central African Republic, has not yet reported to camp because of an injury he sustained.

The 28-year-old suffered a knock during Fenerbahce’s final game in the Turkish Super Lig against İstanbulspor.

Henry Asante Twum, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), revealed that club doctors have informed both the technical team and Black Stars’ team doctors about Djiku’s delayed arrival due to his injury.

According to Twum, the doctors plan to observe the defender for a day or two before he joins the national team camp for the qualifiers.

“Alexander Djiku is yet to join the Black Stars due to an injury he picked up in their final game,” Twum told Happy FM.

“The club doctors got in touch with the Black Stars technical team and the team doctors and communicated that they would want to observe him for a day or two before he joins the Black Stars camp,” he added.

Ghana aims to return to winning form after a mixed start in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers, with one win and one loss in their first two matches.

The Black Stars began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

The qualifier against Mali is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako, kicking off at 19:00.

Following that, Ghana will face the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Currently sitting 4th in Group I, the Black Stars hope to secure victories in both games to boost their chances of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.