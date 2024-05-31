The Vice President and flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, has indicated that he is the most impactful Vice President in the history of Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the numerous achievements of the current government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, citing the implementation of various policies and programs that have positively impacted the lives of Ghanaians.

He said the government is committed to improving the economy, creating jobs, and providing essential services to the people.

Dr. Bawumia made the comment when he met the clergy in the Oti Region as part of his nationwide tour to outline his vision for the country.

The Vice President also pointed out his personal contributions to the success of the government, including his role in the digitization of the economy, the implementation of the Free Senior High School program, and the reduction of inflation and interest rates.

Dr. Bawumia said this has not only made government services more efficient and accessible but also helped reduce corruption and improve transparency.

The Vice President urged the people of the Oti Region to trust the NPP government and vote massively in the December elections.

ALSO READ: