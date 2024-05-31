Traders in the Ho Central Market in the Volta region mobbed the Vice President and presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his visit to the shopping center.

They sang NPP-affiliated songs and swamped Dr. Bawumia as he made his way through the market to familiarize himself with the traders.

Dr. Bawumia was on a day’s tour in the Volta Region where he met the clergy, Muslim clerics, Traditional leaders and the youth in Ho.

From his entry into the market, he received a rousing welcome with the traders calling him the saviour of Ghana.

“Bawumia is the only saviour and no matter what, Bawumia will win” some of the market women chanted.

The major walkways were choked, causing human traffic which the market has never witnessed.

Those who were lucky received handshakes and hugs from the Vice President.

Addressing the religious leaders, he clarified that he had been exposed to the Christian religion since childhood, and practiced the religion at some point, because his family had Christians and Muslims.

He said the purpose of the tour is to receive views from stakeholders to inform what his manifesto should encompass to help Ghana progress and become a developed country.

Dr. Bawumia touched on his digitization agenda, the transformation of the agriculture sector, the introduction of a flat tax system, introduction of solar power, reduced import duty, and introduction of public electricity buses among others.

“If we bring in about 200 electric vehicles to do a proof of concept so that everybody will see how the electric buses can bring down the cost then we will take it from there. If you don’t bring down the cost of transport, so many of our population rely on public transport, probably 90% rely on public transport. So if we bring down public transport cost, we bring down the cost of living”, he said.

At the Volta Region House of Chiefs, he reiterated his commitment to positioning Ghana to reap from the fourth industrial revolution.

The President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo, appealed to Dr. Bawumia to use his influence to purge chieftaincy disputes, citing the negative effects on the country’s public purse, citizenry, and image on the international front.

Dr. Bawumia ended his tour with the Youth Connect where he addressed students, artisans, and the youth, urging them to elect him as the next President of Ghana.