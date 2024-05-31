The Ghana Police Service says it has forwarded a duplicate docket on Nana Barima Ababio, aka Benlord Ababio, a self-acclaimed traditional ruler who allegedly shot and killed a soldier over a land dispute at Kasoa, to the Office of the Attorney General for advice.

At the Achimota District Court on Thursday, Prosecution led by Detective Inspector Samuel Adu Berchie therefore prayed for a date.

The court adjourned the matter to June 13, 2024, as prosecution awaits the advice of the Attorney General.

Meanwhile, the court has remanded into Police custody Nana Barima Ababio, aka Benlord Ababio and his accomplice Nana Kofi Kwakye into Police custody.

When the matter was called, the accused persons’ lawyers were not available in court.

Some family members of the slain soldier expressed their anger at the Police when the faces of the accused persons were covered and escorted into a Police vehicle.

Mother of the soldier, Nana Kwakua, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter so the family can obtain justice.

Benlord Ababio, a self-proclaimed security operative is accused of shooting to death Lance Corporal Michael Danso over a land dispute.

The Police recently picked up Nana Amo Kofi Kwakye, an accomplice, and arraigned him.

Benlord, the self-proclaimed traditional ruler in Kasoa, is reported to have colluded with Kwakye to kill the soldier.

The two have been jointly charged with conspiracy. Benlord has been charged with murder.

The court has preserved their pleas.

The prosecution told the court that on April 30, 2024, at around 1600 hours, Lance Corporal Michael Danso and two colleagues, Lance Corporals Abdul Omar Rahman and Ametus Matthew, drove to Millennium City police station in a Toyota RAV4 to report a trespass.

They were informed that some encroachers were developing a parcel of land belonging to Lance Corporal Abdul Omar Rahman.

The accused appeared at the police station, and Benlord attacked and opened fire on Lance Corporal Michael Danso who driving the vehicle, killing him instantly.

Ben Lord was disarmed by the police and arrested for investigations.

