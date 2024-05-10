The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the Supreme Court is partly responsible for the challenges that have marred the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The National Youth Organiser, George Opare-Addo has said the Electoral Commission(EC) operates with no sense of responsibility due to certain actions by the Apex Court.

“The EC must register everybody who is eligible and is willing to register. The law also says that you should make the registration centres closer to the people. The EC is not going by any of those laws and principles.

“I blame our Supreme Court because in 2020, public officers owe a duty to the people they serve. At the end of a service, you owe it a duty to account for your stewardship,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

He added, “When Jean Mensa was brought to the Supreme Court, after changing her own election results four times. The Supreme Court gave her a leeway and did not let her stand in the dock.

“If she had been put in the dock like Dr Afari Gyan [former EC Chair] did…when you are a public servant after rendering services and there are challenges…you owe it a duty to tell us why those changes.”

The registration exercise which started on May 7 ahead of the December elections has been fraught with network challenges, delaying the process.

There have therefore been calls for the electoral body to extend the May 27 deadline to make up for the time loss – a proposal the EC said it will implement if need be.

