The atmosphere was charged in Kyebi at the Abuakwa South constituency of the Eastern region as the two major political parties, the NDC and the NPP, battled over developments.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang, was full of praise for his party after listing achievements in roads, infrastructure, health, and education.

He expressed his commitment to doing even more for the people of Abuakwa South if elected.

But National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Abuakwa South, Nana Addo-Aikins Jr., said NDC deserves an opportunity to serve.

The 29-year-old said though he has not held office before, he would exceed expectation if given the nod to serve.

Nana Addo-Aikins Jr. stated that, the NDC has already contributed significantly to the constituency and will do more if he is elected the Member of Parliament.

The two appeared on Adom 106.3 FM’s The Big Debate segment on the station’s award-winning morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Friday.

