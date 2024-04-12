The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema West failed to show up at the debut edition of The Big Debate on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Friday.

Madam Anna Adukwei Addo had agreed to make an appearance but failed to show up on the ‘D- Day’.

This was an opportunity to clear her name after constituents had accused her of doing little in the area.

All efforts by producer of the show, Kofi Assan to reach Ms. Addo via phone proved futile.

Her absence therefore sends a wrong signal and may seem to confirm the allegations leveled against her as true.

However, just when the show was about to end, the host of the show, Chief Jerry Forson announced that the MCE sent someone to come and speak on her behalf, but that person was also nowhere to be found.

Adom 106.3 FM, Ghana’s leading Akan-speaking radio station, has launched an election-based segment as part of its coverage of the 2024 elections, called Kokromoti Power.

Dubbed: The Big Debate, this segment will air on the station’s award-winning morning show, Dwaso Nsem.

The segment, launched on Wednesday, aims to provide a platform for Ghana’s leading political parties – the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) – to debate their developmental footprints in the regions and various sectors.

