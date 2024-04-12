A former Deputy Minister of Communications, George Andah, has paid glowing tribute to late Mawuena Trebarh, sister of the late BBC broadcaster, Komla Dumor, who passed away after a brief illness on April 11, 2024.

He described late Mrs. Trebarh as a beloved friend, sister, and former colleague, highlighting her warmth, kindness, and unwavering spirit that touched the lives of many.

Taking to his Facebook page, he wrote; “In loving memory of Mawuena Dumor Trebarh, a cherished friend, sister, and former colleague whose warmth, kindness, and unwavering spirit touched the lives of many. Your presence illuminated every room, and your legacy of wisdom, can-do spirit, compassion, and dedication will continue to inspire us. My deepest condolences to your family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Mrs. Trebarh, celebrated for her remarkable achievements in both the private and public sectors, left behind a legacy of groundbreaking contributions to Ghana’s business landscape.

Born in April 1971 in Ghana, she pursued her education at the University of Jos in Plateau State, Nigeria, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Mining.

She furthered her studies with an MBA in Management and Strategic Planning at the McCallum Graduate School of Business, Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Mrs. Trebarh was a staunch advocate for gender equality and empowerment, using her platform to champion increased female representation in the workforce and advocate for changes to business practices in Ghana.

Her passing at the age of 52 is mourned by many, but her legacy of excellence, compassion, and dedication will continue to inspire generations to come.

ALSO READ:

Former GIPC CEO and Komla Dumor’s sister, Mawuena Adzo Trebah passes away

Actor who survived Junior Pope’s boat accident finally speaks [Video]

Why we believed Junior Pope survived boat accident – Actors Guild President explains