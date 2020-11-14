Plans are far advanced to upgrade Gomoa East District in the Central Region into a Municipality, Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa East, Kojo Asemanyi, has revealed.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show segment The Big Debate when the team visited the Constituency, Mr Asemanyi noted that the elevation from the District to Municipal status will enhance the development of the area and improve the living condition of the people.

“Processes are in place for Gomoa East to get our municipal status. God willing if I am given the bid to continue my tenure, by January when we start our 8th Parliament, we have already started the processes and we will be upgraded into a Municipality and that will enhance development in the Constituency,” he said.

Speaking on his achievements as the MP for the area, Mr Asemanyi said he has made arrangements to ensure that drivers, who are due to collect their license, do not struggle per protocols he has put in place.

He said, as of now, over 650 people have been able to acquire their license through his help.

He noted he remains unfazed and will put in place the necessary measures to ensure the improvement of the living conditions of the people, which included the construction of some town roads.