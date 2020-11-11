Veteran actor, Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, has hit the streets to campaign for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Waakye, who has been in and out of the hospital in recent times due to his ill health, was spotted on the streets wearing ‘4 more 4 Nana t-shirt.’

He was with movie producer Socrate Sarfo in the photo available and they were both campaigning for the NPP and also urging the public to vote for President Akufo-Addo to continue his good works for Ghanaians.

Many people on social media, after seeing the photo, wondered why Waakye, who is sick, would risk his life to hit the street to campaign for the NPP who might not even mind him again after the elections.

It would be remembered that recently he appealed to the public for help to enable him to pay for his hospital bills.

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus, revealed that he would love to help him pay the bills but the problem was that he (Waakye) was a strong NPP supporter and as such he should contact them for help.

Waakye, after some hours, responded to A Plus saying the NPP was already helping him foot his bills.