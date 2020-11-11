Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has spoken following reports that he and his crew were attacked and chased out of Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi when he went to the area for a video shoot as part of his Kumerica Invasion Project.

Shatta Wale, before visiting Krofrom, was reportedly issued a stern warning by a group of youth to stay away from the neighbourhood.

Speaking for the first time after reports of the incident, Shatta Wale has denied the reports and directed a subtle jab at the propagators saying it is no wonder he stays ahead of them.

“Still in Kumerica having fun as usual and the unhappy ones are saying I was attacked for what? if I may ask?

“We just had this successful shoot and all they can talk about is this? No wonder I keep leading them 50 million years ahead,” he posted on his Facebook wall.