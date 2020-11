Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has criticised his colleague Samini for endorsing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the December 7 general election despite his pledge not to endorse any political party.

In a video going viral on social media, Samini was seen condemning celebrities endorsing political parties.

Samini, in the video, explained that celebrities endorsing political parties are ending their careers since their supporters belong to different political parties.

However, ahead of the December 7 general election, Samini has endorsed the second term of President Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Shatta Wale described Samini as confused for endorsing the NPP.

“You told Ghanaians, including your supporters, that you will never endorse any political party. You condemned celebrities endorsing political parties but now Samini has endorsed NPP. He (Samini) is confused and a liar,” Shatta Wale said.

According to Shatta Wale: “Supporters of Samini and Ghanaians shouldn’t trust Samini again for making a sudden u-turn on political party endorsement.

“I will surely get time for Samini very soon because I won’t allow him to deceive Ghanaians. You told us you won’t do it but now you are happy doing it. Liar and confused Samini can never be trusted.”