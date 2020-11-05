Singer Kuami Eugene says when his management reached out to Sarkodie concerning the latest brouhaha over their ‘Happy Day’ song, the latter refused to acknowledge that it endorsed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking in an interview with Dr Pounds on Hitz FM’s Hitz Gallery show, the ‘Open Gate’ hitmaker said Sarkodie doesn’t see anything wrong with him asking the incumbent President to continue with his good works.

My management took a step and they reached out to Sarkcess Music. He didn’t admit what people are saying is true that he had made a campaign song. He says he is saying what’s on his mind… just that one way it will affect me, he told Dr Pounds.

If I want to endorse a party, it is not something I can play with. It took people years to build their career. If it will benefit me I’ll do it if not no. But I have never said I will not endorse a party because I will need a thorough conversation before it happens, he added.

Sarkodie released ‘Happy Day’ and trended massively on social media due to his lyrics that preached and urged Ghanaians to give the ruling President Akufo-Addo another four years to govern.

The statement generated lots of buzz with many voicing out their opinions on the consequences of the endorsement gesture.

According to Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie sent him the first verse of the song where he had to work on his part and forward it back to him, hence he wasn’t in the loop about the incident that he described as unfortunate.

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene also asked Ghanaians to forgo the thought that Sarkodie isn’t aware of the consequences of his actions prior to the December 7 polls.

There is the need for a consensus. The brand should be protected even if it will help me.

I said that we have few weeks to election and there is a lot that can happen. It can be a campaign song or not … that’s why I am not quick to accuse or attack. I did a feature and it happened like that so I am not going to make demands.

Sarkodie is a senior man. People shouldn’t act like he doesn’t know what he is saying. This is Sarkodie… he knows the consequences and he has his motives. I did the music out of love, Kuami Eugene said.

Watch the video below: