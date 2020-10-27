Singer Sista Afia didn’t take it lightly when Efia Odo jabbed her on Twitter over a photo of celebrated actress Mercy Asiedu.

After Base Africa TV posted the photo with a caption that asked who Mercy Asiedu was, Efia Odo typed Sista Afia with a laughing emoji attached.

However, the gesture didn’t go well with the Jeje hitmaker who threatened to beat Efia Odo anytime they meet in public.

Instead, Efia Odo teased her claiming Sista Afia was having a difficult time recording a hit song after two of her songs made waves some time ago.

The banter didn’t end and Efia Odo promised to write a hit song for Sista Afia if she is able to locate her in the public domain because they do not run in the same circles.

Check out their tweets below: