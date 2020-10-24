Legendary gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong has recounted circumstances that led to his involvement in a near-fatal-accident a few weeks ago.

Mr Sarpong has said he couldn’t fathom how the occupants of the car survived the accident.

Speaking in an interview on Zionfelix uncut, he gave thanks to God, saying it was a second chance from God.

According to him, a vehicle veered into their lane which could have led to a head-on collision.

However, the vehicle in which they were traveling somersaulted thrice after their driver attempted to escape that scene which could have been more deadly.

He said a vehicle fell on his third son whom he identified as Jordan who was with them leaving his lead vocalist, Maame Tiwaa injured.

He revealed that Maame Tiwaa’s shoulder was dislocated, coupled with a cut on the forehead among other injuries to her body.

Mr Sarpong also said he had minor pains in parts of his body including his waist.

However, he added all six persons who were involved in the accident are responding to treatment.