Ghana star, Edwin Gyasi, has scored his debut goal for Samsunspor in their comfortable 4:2 win against Ankara Keçiörengücü.

Samsunspor hosted Keçiörengücü at the Canik 19 May Stadium at the Turkish TFF League 1 on Saturday afternoon.

After a goalless first half, Nadir Çiftçi broke the deadlock for Samusnspor in the 49th minute.

However, on the 52nd minute, the away side were back on level terms with Famoussa Kone strike but the home side took the lead again in a space of two minutes with Burak Çalık goal.

Gyasi, who was introduced into the game on the 72nd minute scored a superb goal in the 91st minute before Oğuz Gürbulak sealed the win for the home side.

READ ALSO

Cem Ekinci scored for the away side to end the game 4:2.

The home has sent Gyasi’s side to the 2nd position with 14 points on the league log after 7 matches played.

Gyasi and his teammates will be hosted by Demirspor on Sunday, November 1.

The Ghana international joined Samsunspor as a free agent from CSKA Sofia as a free agent.

He is expected to play a huge role for the club in their bid to book a qualification for the 2021/22 Turkish SuperLig.