JoyNews’ Samson Lardy Anyenini has emerged the 2019 P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year at the 25th Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA) Awards ceremony on Saturday.

The legal practitioner with over two decades of media experience also won the Award for Democracy and Peace Building on the night.

Delivering his acceptance speech, the Newsfile host urged his fellow journalists to be steadfast as the 2020 general election approaches.

He noted that the media plays an important role in the country’s democracy and, therefore, must not allow themselves to be bullied by security personnel and political parties.

“During the elections, when for some reason someone asks you to bring your recorder for it to be destroyed, do not give it to them. Let them know that if you are in the wrong, then they should report you to the police,” he emphasised.

Mr Anyenini also cautioned security personnel and other political actors to desist from assaulting journalists insisting that it is an illegal act.

David Andoh of Myjoyonline.com won the Photojournalist of the Year

In all, the Group won 14 awards at the ceremony for their excellent reportage in various fields for 2019.

Joy News’ Albert Sore picked the Award for Best Human Rights Reporting, Women and Children

Myjoyonline.com’s David Andoh won the photojournalist of the year while Adom FM’s Kwame Anum picked the Small and Micro Scale Enterprises reporting award; Afia Amankwah Tamakloe of Adom FM took the best Health Reporting; Kojo Mensah Aborampah of Adom FM won the award in the Best Sports Reporting (electronic) category; Award for Best Human Rights Reporting.

Adom News awardees showcase their awards from the 25th GJA Awards night

The Women and Children Award was picked by Joy News’ Albert Sore while Emefa Nancy Dzradosi won Best Reporting in Sanitation and Hygiene (Electronic).

JoyNews’ Emefa Nancy Dzradosi won Best Reporting in Sanitation and Hygiene (Electronic)

The others include; Adom FM’s Samuel Alfred Amo who won Best Disability Reporting (Akan); Prince Appiah of Luv News won the ADB Special Award for Agriculture reporting; Kojo Mensah Abroampeh of Adom FM took the Best Transport/Road Safety Report Award; Joy FM’s Newsfile Host, Samson Lardy Anyenini won the Award for Democracy and Peace Building, JoyNews’ Irene Emefa Apawu and Adom FM’s Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom both received awards for Exceptional Covid-19 Reporting.

JoyNews’ Irene Emefa Apawu received an award for Exceptional Covid-19 Reporting

Also, Asempa FM’s Ekosii sen hosted by Philip Osei Bonsu (OB) was pronounced the Political Radio Programme of the Year.

A total of 67 awards were presented to various journalists and media houses on the night.