Popular comedian, Clemento Suarez, has finalised his marriage process with a wedding observed last Saturday.

Known in private life as Clement Ashiteye, Suarez stunned guests with his white-on-white Kaftan, while his wife, Sylvia Bioh complemented with short white dress.

The event, which happened on November 1, 2020, in Accra saw celebrities including Prince David Osei, Fiifi Coleman, Jeneral Ntatia and Lawyer Nti gracing the occasion.

The white wedding was held after a traditional marriage ceremony was held a week before in Kumasi.

Clemento’s marriage was announced to the public after series of hot pictures were splashed on the internet.