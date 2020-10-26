Some sizzling photos making waves on social media suggest popular comedian, Clemento Suarez, known in reality as Clement Ashiteye, is married.

The traditional marriage ceremony is said to have taken place on October 24, at Ayigya Zongo in Kumasi.

Suarez was pictured beside the bride adorned with kente gown.

Many have argued it is one of his usual gimmicks, but some attendants; the likes of Zionfelix and colleagues Lawyer Ntim, Delong, Foster Romanus and Jeneral Ntatia have cleared that notion.

Photos below:

Clemento Suarez at traditional marriage ceremony

Clemento Suarez and Lawyer Nti at traditional marriage ceremony