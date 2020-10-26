Popular fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, shocked fans when she posted a video of herself singing gospel music, to thank her creator for adding a year to her age.

Nana Agradaa sang the melodious tunes of Daughters of Glorious Jesus’ ‘Bebree’, in what seemed like her early morning praises and worship session.

Considering her nature of exposing prophets and her anti-Christianity belief, the fetish priestess’ daughter gave a shout of astonishment; ‘eeiiii’, immediately she bumped into her.

In another instance she was captured lip-singing Mama Esther’s gospel songs, begging God to bring to a good end everything He has started in her life.

This is the second time she has made a Christian-wise move; the first was leading praises and worship in Owusu Bempah’s Glorious Word Power Ministries International Church.