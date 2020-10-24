Reverend Owusu Bempah has asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to give him the funds for the 2020 elections.

According to him, there is no need for the election because it has already happened in the spiritual realm where the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared the winner.

Per Owusu Bempah’s assertion on Accra-based Neat FM, the monies should rather be given to him to do the work of God and other philanthropic-based activities.

MORE:

Ghanaians have voted already in the spiritual realm. If they will agree we should not vote this year because If we vote 1,000 times Nana Addo will win, he said.

The money that EC will use, they should rather give it to me to do the work of God. EC should share the money for Ghanaians so we forget about it.

We are wasting money. I don’t hate National Democratic Congress but I want them to know the chain I saw tying John Mahama’s hands in 2016 means he cannot be president again, he said.