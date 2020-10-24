Residents at Tema New Town were thrown into a state of shock on Friday when news broke that a young woman had stoned her baby to death.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Abigail, is reported to be on the run after committing the heinous crime.

The baby has been identified as one year and four months old baby.

Though the reason for her action is not known, a witness, George Bordor, confirmed the incident on Adom FM’s Midday news Kasiebo is Tasty.

Mr Bordor said information gathered revealed the 24-year-old mother is on drugs and uses weed and tramadol.

The issue has been reported to the Tema New Town police.

Watch the video attached above: