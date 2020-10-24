The Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, George Nyaunu, has been reported missing.

Reports indicate Mr Nyaunu has not been since seen 5:pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Vice-Chairman of the Union chairman, Sunday Alabi disclosed the development in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

According to him, they have been to Mr Nyaunu’s house with no sign of him.

“From Thursday evening around 5:pm till now, our chairman’s phone has been off, we checked up from his home and his wife said he left home in the morning [of Thursday] and hasn’t returned,” he said.

Though Mr Alabi revealed there have been threats on the Chairman’s life, he noted it will be too early to draw conclusions.

“So we called this morning to check up but his phone is still off, and he is still not yet home. We don’t want to prejudge now until we are sure of a foul-play before we speak,” he added.