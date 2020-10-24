Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, says political leaders and civil servants across the African continent will serve their people properly if they are made to swear by deities.

The Run Go hitmaker said this action will go a long way to boost development and further uplift the standard of living of citizens because it will instil fear in them to refrain from corrupt activities.

Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote:

It got me thinking that come this election our leaders and all who will assume public and civil offices may have to swear by our African Deities too.

These promises must be fulfilled Africa deserves a better leadership.. else where are we gonna #RunGo?

The musician’s assertion follows Nigerians protesting against their government for a better governance which is free from police brutality and extortion among other vices.

After the post, some Nigerians adopted his Run Go song and they sang in solidarity to depict the essence of their demonstration.

Watch the video below: