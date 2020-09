Reggae Dancehall star, Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has gifted legendary music producer, Nana Akwasi Asa Mensah, popularly known as Agiecoat a brand new car.

The new car, a 2018 Toyota Corolla, was presented to Agiecoat at his residence on Saturday, September 19, 2020, by Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi, and his BHIM Nation team.

In a video, Agiecoat went emotional and was in tears.